Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Will Reportedly Introduce A New Uhura

All the signs are pointing to CBS developing a new Star Trek series for Captain Christopher Pike. Anson Mount’s portrayal of the classic character on Discovery season 2 was a hit with fans, who campaigned for him to get his own show. It’s yet to be officially announced, but multiple outlets are reporting that it’s in the works and is already at the casting stage.

We Got This Covered was the first to break the story several months ago, also confirming that Mount would be joined in the spinoff by Ethan Peck’s Spock and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, who were likewise introduced in DIS season 2. The recasts of familiar faces won’t stop with those three, though, as a new James Tiberius Kirk is on the way, too. As we learned yesterday, Jake Cannavale is in the running to play the iconic future captain of the Enterprise in his younger days.

Likewise, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about the Pike spinoff initially and that Discovery has been renewed for five seasons, which has also been confirmed – that Uhura will also feature in the series. We don’t know whether the producers have any actresses in mind for the role yet, but the character will definitely appear on the show.

Star Trek: The Original Series Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 42

Click to skip

















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Uhura – whose first name was finally revealed to be Nyota in the Abrams movies – was famously brought to life by Nichelle Nichols, who was one of the first African-American leads on American television back in the 1960s. Zoe Saldana then took over the part for the modern films set in the alternate Kelvin timeline.

The Pike spinoff is believed to be titled Star Trek: Enterprise, despite that being the name of the Scott Bakula-fronted series that ran from 2001-2005. It’ll follow the adventures of the celebrated Starfleet ship in the days before Pike’s tragic accident and Kirk’s promotion to captain. Presumably, we can expect to see both Kirk and Uhura join the crew over its first season.

Discovery season 3, meanwhile, coming sometime later this year, is the next Star Trek show out the gate. And we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we get an exact premiere date for it.