Cara Delevingne inexplicably parties with NYC Mayor Eric Adams

People are scratching their heads over one of the oddest pairings New York City nightlife has ever brought us. Supermodel Cara Delevingne was spotted hanging out with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a Wells Fargo promotional event at One Vanderbilt on Monday Night. A video posted on social media shows a somewhat disheveled Delevingne clutching a bottle of her own boutique brand Della Vite prosecco and making goofy faces next to the often controversial Adams during a set by A$AP Rocky.

The two are hardly birds of a feather. Delevingne, who identifies as gender-fluid as well as bisexual and pansexual, is a queer icon whereas Adams, an ostensible Democrat, has come under fire lately by progressives for his so-called “tough on crime” policies such as zero tolerance for the homeless sleeping on subways and the recent dismantling of several camps of unhoused people. Perhaps they bonded over their shared vegan diets (Delevigne’s Della Vite prosecco brand, which she founded with her two sisters, is a sustainably sourced vegan product).

From @NewYorkNico’s Instagram, @NYCMayor at One Vanderbilt’s party tonight…wonder if he talked sandwiches with Cugine (also here with Cara Delevingne)https://t.co/m4TiVVd4Iq pic.twitter.com/3msVJzXJ3f — katie honan (@katie_honan) March 29, 2022

The Mayor grabbed the mic at one point in order to exhort former New Yorkers to move back to The Big Apple. “So everyone who moved to Florida, get your butts back to New York City because New York City is where you want to be,” Adams said, according to The New York Post.

Although many on social media were simply befuddled by the video that surfaced, others took the opportunity to level criticism at Adams. Some Twitter users found the idea of the city’s head of government attending an event promoting a new credit card designed specifically to pay rent a bit dubious. Some also pointed out the hypocrisy of attending a high-profile celebrity event designed to push a credit card for rent while simultaneously executing the destruction of homeless encampments throughout the city.

"The move from Wells Fargo is part of a push by banks to allow the more than $500 billion in rent payments in the US to be paid with credit cards, according to Bloomberg."



What could possibly go wrong with this "push?" https://t.co/n4D2rTkXJH — Decker Ngongang (@Ngongang) March 29, 2022

After announcing he plans to destroy every homeless encampment in NYC this week, and has no plans to house anyone, Eric Adams went to the club for an event sponsored by Wells Fargo. To launch a new credit card for rich people to pay rent with. You truly can't parody this guy. — Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) March 29, 2022

It’s too early to tell whether the viral footage will help or hinder the model or the mayor’s respective brands. Delevingne’s fans can look forward to seeing her on the small screen again very soon. She will be appearing in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, which will begin airing on June 28.