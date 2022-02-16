This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett

Carl Weathers has confirmed that he’ll be returning for The Mandalorian‘s next outing, but not as his in-universe character, Greef Karga. Chances are, Weathers will reprise the role when Din Djarin heads back to the small screen later this year but for now, the revered actor is only here to confirm he’ll be assuming the director’s chair once again for season three.

Weathers responded to a fan’s question on Twitter about whether he’d be directing another episode, and he answered in the affirmative.

Weathers previously directed the season two episode, “Chapter 12: The Siege” wherein Mando and Grogu are stranded on a volcanic planet known as Nevarro after realizing the Razor Crest will need substantial repairs. Mando reunites with old friends Cara Dune, who’s now the Marshall of Nevarro, and Karga, and the two help him with a mission to destroy an Imperial outpost.

Mando first met Greef Karga in season 1 of The Mandalorian. During this time, he’s an agent of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild after forfeiting his role as magistrate. He gives Mando a bounty In “Chapter 3: The Sin,” requesting that Mando bring Grogu to the Client. Mando has a change of heart after completing the mission and rescues Grogu, breaking the Bounty Hunters’ Guild code. Greef and a group of bounty hunters attack Mando, but they’re soundly defeated when more Mandorians come to Mando’s aid.

Of course, Weathers is most known for his role as Apollo Creed from the Rocky films, and he’s directed shows outside of the Star Wars Universe. Some of these include The Last O.G., Chicago Med, and Hawaii Five-0.

When last we saw Mando and Grogu, they were on Tatooine aiding in the war against the Pykes in The Book of Boba Fett. After a climactic battle in Mos Espa, the two of them soared off into outer space to return again in the next season of The Mandalorian coming in late 2022. It’s currently unknown what episode of The Mandalorian Weathers will direct, but he said the season will be epic.

