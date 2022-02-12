‘The Mandalorian’ star promises season three will be ‘epic’

Hot on the heels of The Book of Boba Fett airing its finale earlier this week, one of the stars of The Mandalorian is teasing the dizzying heights that the hit Star Wars show is going to reach in its third season. While ostensibly all about Temuera Morrison’s titular character, Boba Fett was really a backdoor Mandalorian season 2.5, with its furthering of the story of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu leaving us hungry for more.

When we do eventually catch up with Mando and Baby Yoda again, we can expect things to get pretty epic. Carl Weathers, who plays Djarin’s ally Greef Karga, took to Twitter this Friday to promise fans good things ahead. “Season #3 of The Mandalorian is gonna be EPIC!” Weathers shared, before quoting the famous Mandalorian creed: “This Is The Way.”

Season #3 of The Mandalorian is gonna be EPIC! "This Is The Way." #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 11, 2022

It’s unclear what precipitated Weather’s tweet, but it’s possible it was inspired by a particularly cool day at work. The Mandalorian season three has been going before cameras since last October, so production should be a significant amount of the way through by this stage, meaning Weathers might’ve just shot some juicy late-in-the-season episode.

That said, there are a couple months of filming left to go. According to the latest reports, work on Rosario Dawson vehicle Ahsoka has been pushed back to this April after Mando season three required an extra month of shooting, with it now scheduled to conclude in March. It’s believed there’s nothing troubling about this delay, and production is otherwise progressing well.

As ever, Lucasfilm is keeping details on what’s next under lock and key, although Book of Boba Fett gave us a few pointers. Given previous release patterns, we can probably expect The Mandalorian season three to hit Disney Plus this November or December.