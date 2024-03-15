Who is Carol Sutton in ‘Outer Banks’?

Hollywood legend Carol Sutton passed away in 2020, leaving us with broken hearts and fond memories. Fortunately, Sutton played dozens of parts we can still revisit, including a guest role in Netflix’s hit series Outer Banks.

With three seasons of record-breaking viewership on Netflix, Outer Banks has given its main stars plenty of opportunity to showcase their talent. In addition, each season dedicates some critical roles to guest stars, such as Sutton. The mix of outstanding performances and jaw-dropping cliffhangers keeps fans coming back for more, and Outer Banks continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows. But in which season and episodes does Carol Sutton appear? And which role does she play?

Which role does Carol Sutton play in Outer Banks?

Carol Sutton shows up in a single episode of Outer Banks during the show’s second season. In Season 2, Episode 6, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) visits his great-grandmother, whom he affectionately calls “Mee-Maw.” As it turns out, Mee-Maw is none other than Sutton.

While Sutton is in Outer Banks for only a few minutes, her guest appearance on the show was the last thing she shot before losing the battle against COVID-19. Sutton died of complications from the disease on Dec. 10, 2020, seven days after her 76th birthday. However, season 2 of Outer Banks only hit Netflix on July 30, 2021. The TV show cast and crew were aware of the honor of featuring Sutton’s last posthumous role, so they officially dedicated Season 2, Episode 6 to the star’s memory.

It’s quite fitting that Sutton’s final TV appearance was as Mee-Maw in Outer Banks. The show revolves around teenagers chasing a fabled treasure and hoping to use the gold they find to buy themselves a better life. Most importantly, treasure-hunting is a family business in the Outer Banks, as the younger generation of Pogues tries to fulfill the dreams their parents failed to turn into reality. There are a lot of secrets to uncover and mind-boggling clues to solve in the quest for the treasure. Still, above everything else, Outer Banks is about how young people can only thrive if they uncover the mysteries of the past and understand the sacrifices the previous generation made to ensure their future.

In Sutton’s Outer Banks episode, Pope is trying to understand his family history and how it relates to the treasure he seeks with his friends. Sutton’s Mee-Maw answers Pope’s burning question and puts him on the right track. Behind the scenes, a young and talented actor and a Hollywood veteran work together, echoing the emotional significance of the scene. So, while Sutton’s Mee-Maw didn’t have the opportunity to return for Season 3 of Outer Banks, her role is still one to be cherished by fans.