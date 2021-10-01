Cast Of The Stand Says New Coda Worth Waiting 40 Years To See

Fans of Stephen King’s The Stand have a new finishing piece to the sprawling novel that was initially published in 1978 thanks to the inclusion of a coda, or concluding section penned by King, to the original story that was part of the 2020 Paramount Plus TV show adaption.

With the Blu-Ray and DVD soon to be hitting shelves on October 5th, fans can get a deeper dive into that extra ending with a new featurette interviewing some of the cast and creators on why it is so important, according to SyFy Wire.

Showrunner Benjamin Cavell told the publication that King’s coda amounts to adding a very necessary component to the ending revolving Odessa Young’s character, Frannie Goldsmith.

“The thing that he was kicking himself about, and the question that this will answer, in his mind, is, ‘Well, when does Frannie get her stand?’ As we know, she is, what, eight months pregnant; when they leave on the stand, she can’t go. But it was always, in King’s mind, a deficit of the book that one of its main heroes doesn’t kind of get to participate in its climax. So, without giving anything away about the coda, I will say that the thing that I think generated it or generated the need for it, at least in his mind, was that Frannie needed to have a stand of her own.”

The series no doubt resonated uncannily with 2020 audiences, despite being 40 years old, due to its plot centering around a deadly pandemic that wipes out much of humanity and setting the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

The series co-stars James Marsden as Stu Redman, Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail Freemantle, and Amber Heard as Nadine Cross.

Catch the Blue Ray and DVD release of the 2020’s The Stand on October 5th or pick up a 2-pack on October 6th featuring both the modern Paramount Plus miniseries and the 1994 miniseries of the same name.