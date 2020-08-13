The Crown Has Cast Its Prince Phillip For Seasons 5 And 6

The Crown has found its third and final Prince Phillip. Back in January, Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton was announced to be replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix royal drama, as it moves into the monarch’s later years. Last month, Lesley Manville became the second cast member to join season 5 when she was unveiled to be the newest Princess Margaret. Now, we know who’ll be starring opposite Staunton as her on-screen husband – Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce.

Pryce will be portraying Phillip for both seasons 5 and 6, following the shocking news in July that there would be a sixth run of the series, after all, as creator Peter Morgan has reversed his initial decision to end the show after five years. Pryce takes over the part from Tobias Menzies, who played the Duke of Edinburgh in seasons 3 and the upcoming 4, while Matt Smith originated the part in seasons 1 and 2.

Pryce is a veteran performer of the stage and screen, with over 120 credits to his name. His most recognizable roles include playing a Bond villain in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies, Governor Swann in the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy and The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones seasons 5 and 6. 2019’s The Two Popes, meanwhile, in which he starred opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins, earned him his first ever Academy Award nomination.

Following season 4 covering the 1980s, seasons 5 and 6 will explore the royal family’s lives through the 1990s and the 2000s, including the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles’ second marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles and Tony Blair’s term as Prime Minister. The show will stop short of reaching the modern day, though, so don’t expect the likes of Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle to be adapted for the series.

The Crown season 4 has yet to be given a release date, but it’s a safe bet that it will arrive on Netflix sometime in either November or December this year. Production is currently taking a break, though, so season 5 won’t land until 2022.