Downton Abbey Actress To Play The Queen In The Crown Season 5

Despite season 3 having only recently arrived on Netflix, talk has already turned towards upcoming runs of royal drama The Crown. Currently, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman (Peep Show, Hot Fuzz) is the one bringing Queen Elizabeth II to life, but given that she’s only booked in for seasons 3 and 4, we know that someone else will soon be stepping into the role. And earlier today, Netflix revealed who that would be.

Deadline reports that Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Downton Abbey) will be the one taking over the part in The Crown‘s fifth season. Yes, the diabolical Dolores Umbridge herself will be portraying her Majesty. But unlike her predecessors, the actress will only have one run in the role, as the series will come to an end after season 5.

Of course, Staunton’s casting had been rumored before now, but it’s still nice to have it officially confirmed. And while it remains unclear who else will be joining her in the new cast that the show’s final outing will boast, we imagine the streaming site will be bringing in another impressive roster, just as it’s done for previous years.

No doubt the news of The Crown coming to an end after only five seasons will come as a shock to most though, with the plan always being to have it run for six. Why exactly it’s set to conclude prematurely then is something that Netflix wasn’t willing to reveal, but as long as it can go out on top and finish off strong, then we aren’t against them cutting things a bit short.

What do you think, though? Will you be sad to see the royal drama go? Or are you alright with only five seasons? Let us know in the usual place down below.