The Crown Casts Harry Potter Star As Queen Elizabeth For Seasons 5 And 6

Despite season 3 having only recently premiered on Netflix, there’s already talk about the upcoming runs of the hit biographical show The Crown. Currently, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman (Peep Show, Hot Fuzz) is playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II in a series that depicts the royal’s life from the 1940s onward.

Now, news is spreading that Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Downton Abbey) will be taking over the role for The Crown‘s fifth and sixth seasons. Yes, diabolical Dolores Umbridge herself will be donning the titular royal headgear as she portrays her Majesty, according to a report from The Guardian.

It seems a little premature for the creators to be thinking so far ahead, but it obviously means the streaming giant have high hopes for the show’s continued success, and Staunton’s name on the bill is bound to draw some attention. This news also comes shortly after Netflix dismissed the report as mere rumors and speculation. Funny how things turn out.

From what we understand, Staunton will play the Queen during a period they call “annus horribilis” (literally “horrible year”) which takes place in 1992. This point in life will feature a wealth of royal divorces, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Additional episodes will likely cover the death of Diana back in 1997 and the demise of the Queen’s own mother in 2002.

Not much more can be said about these planned seasons, particularly as we’re just getting into season 3 (with season 4 being filmed now). As always though, we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on things and once we hear more, we’ll bring you the good word. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about Imelda Staunton starring in The Crown in the comments section down below.