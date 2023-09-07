‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ release date, trailer, plot, and more

The last of the Belmont line takes a stand against the undead.

Castlevania: Nocturne has a lot to live up to coming on the heels of the original acclaimed series on Netflix, but going off of the trailers alone, it seems that showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde have managed to capture the eerie, atmospheric worldbuilding that turned its predecessor into such a hit.

You’ve lived through the stories of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belandes, and Alucard Tepes, so now it’s time to jump a few centuries forward and see what the Belmont clan has been up to through the years. In Nocturne, you’ll see Richter Belmont at the height of the French Revolution in 1792. As the self-proclaimed “last descendant of the Belmont clan,” Richter must once again square off against the world of the undead and save the world from the new supernatural dread called the Vampire Messiah.

Netflix has just released a trailer for Nocturne that highlights the return of the franchise’s highly choreographed action, swashbuckling hero, and amazing side characters.

Much like its predecessor, Castlevania: Nocturne is based on the video game series of the same name by Konami, except for the fact that the anime format has allowed the producers to discernibly expand the story.

Who are the cast of Castlevania: Nocturne?

via Netflix

Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches, Sex Education) is portraying Richter Belmont, the latest to pick up the family’s mantle of vampire hunting.

Pixie Davis (The Magician’s Elephant, Marry Poppins Returns) is voicing Maria Renard, who is a fan-favorite character from the video games.

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) is our new magician, bringing Annette to life. Annette was a slave to the vampires in the Caribbean, but managed to escape and is now fighting back.

Other cast members include Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Nastassja Kinski as Tera, Zahn McClarnon as Orlox, and Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory.

When will Castlevania: Nocturne release on Netflix?

via Netflix

The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne will consist of 8 episodes. All chapters will become available for streaming on September 28, which is a little shy of three weeks from now.