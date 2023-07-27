With only two months to go until Castlevania: Nocturne officially continues to chronicle the Belmont saga on Netflix, the streaming giant has decided to give us a first look at this anticipated sequel.

Taking place many years after the events of the original series, Nocturne is depicting the life of Richter Belmont, the son of Simon Belmont, who is a descendant of our own ruffian Trevor. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but based on this trailer alone, it seems that Richter will have his hands full with another monster uprising.

The original Castlevania series ran from 2017 to 2021 in four seasons, taking viewers on a journey with Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard Tepes, the son of the infamous Count Dracula. If Nocturne stays true to the video game timeline, then Belmont and Sypha will have been long dead by the time Richter comes along, but the same couldn’t necessarily be said of Alucard, who as a vampire is blessed with immortality.

New and familiar faces aside, though, it’s not every day that a Netflix adaptation of a video game manages to achieve such high acclaim. More unexpected was the praise that recognized Castlevania as one of the best anime television shows in recent memory and gave it a cult following, so it was only a matter of time before the developers got around to developing a sequel.

Nocturne is that sequel, so let’s hope that it manages to be as successful as its predecessor when the first season premieres on Sep. 28.