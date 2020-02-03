Castlevania Writer Drops Season 3 Trailer Tease

The Belmont Family is almost ready to step out of the shadows.

Over at Netflix Towers, the Powers That Be are primed to unveil the very first footage from Castlevania season 3. How do we know? Twitter, of course!

Earlier today, Warren Ellis, the show’s writer, took to the platform to share a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it preview of what is surely the official season 3 trailer. It’s essentially a sneak peek at the title card animation (see below), so don’t go in expecting to see much of Trevor Belmont, or the new characters set to be introduced later this year.

Be that as it may, Ellis’ tease is enough to stoke the flames of excitement – and after waiting so long for new Castlevania content, this is music to our ears. It’s perhaps one of the most stylish animated shows Netflix has to offer, so we’re now counting down the days before the Belmonts return.

hi we’re just finishing something up over here pic.twitter.com/HmSo0iMvGf — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) February 3, 2020

Surely the fact that Warren Ellis is beginning to tweet about Castlevania season 3 means that Netflix is planning to unveil some footage in the not-so-distant future? Only time will tell, of course. One thing’s for sure, though: Carmilla and Trevor will have some new faces to deal with in 2020, after a recent poster teased some never-before-seen allies (or perhaps enemies?) looming on the horizon.

Here’s a reminder of the official season 3 synopsis:

Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Season 3 of Castlevania, which consists of 10 episodes in total, is expected to premiere at some point in 2020 (Halloween, in all likelihood). Chances are Netflix will nail down an official release date once that aforementioned trailer goes live, and we’ll have all the coverage for you right here, so stay tuned.