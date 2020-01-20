First Castlevania Season 3 Photo Reveals New Characters

With every day that passes, Castlevania season 3 creeps ever closer.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the new installment, but this past weekend, the online streaming giant posted a suitably stylish first-look image for the show’s third season, teasing old faces and new threats.

Embedded below, the HD pic features a pretty formidable foursome, though Carmilla is the only one we recognize off the bat. Castlevania fans will no doubt remember her villainous role all throughout season 2, and the fact that she’s back to reprise her part only portends all kinds of danger for Trevor Belmont. Moreover, that the other three characters are pictured front and center suggests they’ll each play an integral role in the story of Castlevania season 3, which Netflix describes as so:

Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Once tipped for a December 2019 premiere (word is Netflix’s international team posted an incorrect release date, leaving Castlevania fans longing for new content), the show’s third installment comes on the heels of an overly successful season 2. As a matter of fact, this is a story that has grown in the telling, given how Castlevania began life as a three-episode Netflix original, before expanding to eight episodes the following year.

This time around, the Powers That Be have carved out room for 10 – count ’em, 10 – episodes of the hit animated series, which once again comes from the minds of writer-executive producer Warren Ellis, Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, and Kevin Kolde.

Look for all 10 episodes of Castlevania season 3 to premiere in 2020. When, exactly, we don’t know, but we’ll be sure to update you when Netflix makes things official.