As Star Trek expands further and further on TV, more iconic characters from the franchise’s past are returning. Patrick Stewart led the charge in his own Picard series earlier this year, which likewise brought back many of his Next Generation co-stars, and we just learned this week that Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew is set to reprise her role of Captain Janeway in upcoming animated show Star Trek: Prodigy. But could Avery Brooks be the next Starfleet legend to come out of retirement?

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources today – the same ones who told us that Anson Mount’s Pike was getting his own spinoff months before it became official – that CBS has plans to invite the Deep Space Nine actor back to step into the shoes of Benjamin Lafayette Sisko again. We’ve been told that they either want to get him on board a future season of Picard or give him his own show, but at this point, it’s unclear which route they’ll head down.

As said above, TNG and Voyager fans have been well fed between Picard, Lower Decks (with its Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis cameos) and the upcoming Prodigy, but Deep Space Nine has yet to enjoy the same revival as its fellow 90s shows. Maybe that’s because DS9 is a slightly divisive topic in the fandom, with not every viewer loving its different tone and feel, but there are certainly those who believe Sisko to be the best captain of the bunch. Even if you don’t think that, he definitely deserves the second chance that Picard and Janeway are getting to impress audiences.

But what would be the best way to bring him back? Well, a guest spot on Picard would work. We’d get to see how he fits into the darker world of that show’s timeline and the two captains also have some history, so there’s a dynamic to build on there. Alternatively, a Sisko solo series is exciting, too, though who knows what form that could take. Presumably it would dive into his role as the Emissary of the Prophets to the Bajorans, but then again, CBS might have something else in mind.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Avery Brooks return as Sisko in a future Star Trek project?