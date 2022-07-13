Chadwick Boseman’s family celebrates posthumous Emmy nomination

Yesterday, the Television Academy announced that Chadwick Boseman was nominated for a posthumous Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his role as T’Challa in What If…?

Boseman’s family took to social media to express their delight.

What an incredible honor! Thank you to the @televisionacad for Chad’s posthumous #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his roll in as T’Challa in the animated series #Whatif…? from @DisneyPlus and @MarvelStudios. pic.twitter.com/C9WfEyb0eI — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) July 12, 2022

Fans were thrilled by the announcement and extended their congratulations.

His episode on #WhatIf was my favorite. Congratulatoons @chadwickboseman and continue to rest well. #WakandaForever — WarriorWoman (@1981Bkgirl) July 12, 2022

What If…? sees T’Challa in a multiverse where he is abducted from Wakanda as a child and raised by the Ravagers. Instead of assuming his hereditary birthright as the Black Panther and King of Wakanda, he becomes Star-Lord in an odyssey in which he is a kind of intergalactic Robin Hood.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He quietly battled the disease and continued working. The voice-over he provided for Season 1, Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? was his final performance. Tragically, Boseman succumbed to complications of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

What If…? director Bryan Andrews told Variety that, prior to Boseman’s passing, plans were underway to create a Star-Lord T’Challa spin-off of the series.

“This new version of Star Lord T’Challa was so important to him […] I don’t know if he knew this, but there was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew. We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too.”

What If…? is streaming on Disney Plus.