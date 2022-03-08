Charlie Cox doesn’t want MCU to continue ‘Daredevil’ season 3 storyline

When the Netflix/Marvel shows were canceled in 2018 fans were understandably downbeat. There weren’t many tears lost over Iron Fist, but Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and especially Daredevil were all great shows with a lot of potential. The rights situation was also unclear: we knew the characters would remain with Marvel, but whether the cast would return in future MCU projects was unknown.

But now that the doubts have cleared over the beloved characters’ possible comeback, the future is looking brighter every day. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have returned as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, the Marvel TV shows will soon be available in full on Disney Plus, and it appears the dream of Daredevil season four is still alive.

As the topic of hot debates since his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox has admitted that he does have plans for his character’s arc in the MCU and indicated what he wants from the show’s return. Speaking at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi (via Murphy’s Multiverse), he said:

In keeping with a lot of things in the MCU … It’s a good moment to have a few years [pass] … it’s reimagined. It’s slightly different … It’s ‘born again’.

“Born Again” is a reference to the iconic 1980s Frank Miller story arc that redefined Daredevil, showing his complete psychological breakdown at the hands of the Kingpin and the establishment of a new status quo. Daredevil‘s creative team are clearly big fans, as elements from this story have appeared in seasons two and three, though the actual story hasn’t been adapted.

This isn’t the first time Cox has hinted that Miller’s arc might be the future for the show, having used “born again” recently to describe the show’s move to Disney Plus. So, is this simply wishful thinking from Cox or does he know more about the show’s future than he’s letting on?

Regardless, we’ll probably see Matt Murdock back in action fairly soon. She-Hulk airs over the summer and will follow Jennifer Walters in a “legal comedy”, which would be a great opportunity to have Matt Murdock square off against her in court.

More on that, and the rapidly brightening future of Daredevil in general, as we hear it.