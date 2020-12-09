Charlie Cox Reportedly In Talks For She-Hulk Show

Marvel only reacquired the rights to Daredevil ten days ago, but if the latest rumors sweeping the internet are to be believed, then Kevin Feige is planning on bringing the Man Without Fear back to our screens a lot sooner than anyone could have anticipated. As if the news that Alfred Molina, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are all poised to return in Spider-Man 3 wasn’t enough, reports are now claiming that Charlie Cox could be set to join them.

This is a line of speculation that’s been ongoing for well over a year at this point, but now that Marvel are in control of the character, it seems much more likely than ever. Of course, there’ve been conflicting stories surrounding Matt Murdock appearing as Peter Parker’s lawyer, but insider Grace Randolph says that not only is Cox set to represent the hero in Spider-Man 3, but he’ll also be sticking around to show up in She-Hulk as well.

As fans will know, Daredevil’s alter ego and Jennifer Walters are both New York City lawyers in the comic books, so it would at least make sense from a storytelling perspective to have them cross paths. And while Tatiana Maslany may have denied that she was set to play She-Hulk, let’s remember that Marvel still haven’t confirmed Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop yet and fans are already going wild over seeing her in costume, so it would be safe to say that the Orphan Black star is signed on.

Any further details on She-Hulk remain scarce, but Mark Ruffalo is widely expected to return as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner, while the idea of the legal drama’s standard formula and tropes being applied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sounds like fantastic television if head writer Jessica Gao can pull of the tonal juggling act that’s required to make it work.