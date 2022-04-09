Charlize Theron producing Aqualad origin series for HBO Max

Charlize Theron finally took the plunge and headlined a comic book blockbuster to great success when Netflix’s The Old Guard became one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever, but the Academy Award winner hasn’t yet signed up to appear on camera for either Marvel or DC.

She was offered a role in the latter, though, but the actress was vocal in her shock and outrage at being offered the part of Wonder Woman’s mother when Patty Jenkins’ superhero spectacular was casting. However, Theron has thrown her lot in with DC eventually, after Deadline revealed her Denver & Delilah Films banner is executive producing an Aqualad origin series for HBO Max.

Titans: 2x04 - "Aqualad" Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

The project will be an adaptation of You Brought Me The Ocean, the acclaimed run that focuses on closeted teenager Jake Hyde, who deals with both his sexuality and latent superpowers. Described as a one-hour dramedy based on the graphic novel by Alex Sanchez and Jul Maroh, the New Mexico-set story falls under the first-look deal Theron’s production company signed with HBO and HBO Max.

James Gunn’s Peacemaker is the only live-action episodic DC effort to have made it to streaming so far, but there are countless intriguing and exciting properties in various stages of development. You Brought Me The Ocean drew rave reviews from readers and critics alike for deftly blending sensitive subject matter with comic book escapism, while Theron has a solid track record as a producer, so we’re excited to see how Aqualad’s origins are brought to life on the small screen.