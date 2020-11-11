2020 has been a crappy year for many reasons, one of them being that it’s the first year since 2011 that we didn’t get a new season of American Horror Story. As you can probably guess, COVID-19 caused production to stall and it was pushed back to sometime in 2021. The shoot was scheduled to finally begin last month in Provincetown, Massachusetts, though I can’t find any confirmation online that this happened.

Whatever the case, Ryan Murphy has just released the first official poster (see below) for the tenth season and it’s certain to set your teeth on edge. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t shed much light on the plot and at the moment, we have no word on what these new episodes will be about, though the location shoot may provide a clue.

Provincetown is at the northern tip of Cape Cod and historically famed as the place where the Mayflower landed and the pilgrims settled. These days, it’s a thriving resort town and is known for its artistic community and as a popular LGBT+ vacation spot.

First American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Teases New Scares 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The only other hint may come from a teaser image released by Murphy back in March, which showed some hands ominously clawing their way up from the sea and was captioned: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…” Combined with this new poster, what with its sharpened teeth, bone-white complexion and red lips, it seems we may be getting a season about lady vampires, sirens or even killer mermaids.

But theorizing might be pointless, as Murphy has said that his plans for the upcoming run changed drastically due to the delay. In an interview earlier this year, he explained:

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

American Horror Story will air in 2021, and as soon as we have more details on what to expect, we’ll be sure to let you know.