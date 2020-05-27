Ryan Murphy Shares New Clue For American Horror Story Season 10

Part and parcel of American Horror Story‘s allure – you know, beyond the chilling terror and starry cast – is the anthology format.

Ryan Murphy’s horror saga is fast approaching its 10th season on the airwaves, which is an achievement in and of itself. And sure enough, viewers have been hooked by the varying themes and settings woven into each individual installment – be it the blood-curdling terror of Murder House or the bat-shit insanity of Apocalypse.

Truth be told, we still don’t know the exact title or indeed setting of American Horror Story season 10, but Murphy has served up another (admittedly vague) clue via Instagram.

Embedded below, it features a heap of wooden fences on some unknown shoreline, all of which is set against a postcard-like skyline. Taken on its own, it’s not much to go on, but if we cast our minds back to the initial clue (“things are beginning to wash up on shore”) and it appears AHS season 10 is gunning for some sort of aquatic theme. Sirens, perhaps? Or something else entirely?

What we can tell you with absolute certainty is that American Horror Story is getting the gang back together for season 10, including Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Macaulay Culkin (!) of all people, who joins the cast as a series newcomer.

Production on American Horror Story season 10 is currently on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, meaning Ryan Murphy and FX’s anthology series has joined the long, long list of movies and TV shows on ice until further notice.

Alas, the exact ETA of Season 10 is largely out of Murphy’s hands; we just have to bide our time until it’s safe for the cast and crew to return to the AHS set.