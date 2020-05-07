American Horror Story EP Says Macaulay Culkin’s Role Is Insane

While details of season 10 of American Horror Story remain, as is tradition, quite mysterious, we do know a bit about the casting for the next run. Back in February, showrunner Ryan Murphy let us know that a large number of series regulars are returning, while Sarah Paulson has confirmed she has a part to play after missing season 9. There was one big surprise, though, for the cast, namely the addition of Macaulay Culkin.

And now, Murphy has revealed some more about the role he has planned for the actor in season 10 of American Horror Story. Speaking to E! News, he had this to say about Culkin’s involvement:

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things [laughs] where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while.”

Murphy then went on to share some more intriguing details about Culkin’s character, wherein:

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told him the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things.”

It seems that this pitch was enough to sell Culkin on joining the AHS cast, although we don’t currently know much more about the season’s premise. A recent promo image shows someone clinging to the edge of a cliff, and includes the tagline: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” So, your guess is as good as ours over what season 10 will involve. Although, given the ways Murphy has previously restricted plot information, the final episodes will almost certainly upend expectations.

Since his child stardom, Culkin appears to have enough freedom to only take on the acting roles he wants, while continuing to pursue various eccentric projects and adverts reprising his Home Alone fame. At present, the size of Culkin’s part is unknown, although Murphy’s enthusiasm for the casting likely means he’ll get a decent amount of screen time. We’re also hoping that the Kathy Bates sex scene makes it into the series, if only for it being the kind of thing you’d be disappointed not to see in American Horror Story.

While American Horror Story typically premieres in the fall, the coronavirus lockdown does appear to have put any firm confirmation of dates on hold, including the shooting schedule for the long-running FX show. What we do know, however, is that there’s plenty more American Horror Story planned for the future, and we should be getting up to thirteen seasons of the anthology drama when all is said and done.