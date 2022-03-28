Check out the teaser for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2

Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building is all set to get its second season this June and fans finally have their first look.



In a clip shared to Hulu’s YouTube channel fans can check out how the trio will be following up on the chaos and mysteries of season one as Only Murders in the Building continues.

There isn’t a lot given away in terms of the plot as the only thing the clip confirms is that the podcast crew has been let out after their arrest at the conclusion of season one. Fortunately, a recently shared synopsis for the upcoming season provides more insight for fans.

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin, “Father Of The Bride”), Oliver (Martin Short, “The Morning Show”) & Mabel (Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”), race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.”

Season 2 will see the core cast return once again and will be joined by some new names and faces including Cara Delevinge and Amy Schumer though it is yet to be revealed what mysterious roles they will be playing in the upcoming season.

Fans won’t have long to wait to find out though as Only Murders in the Building will debut its second season on Hulu on June 28 and follow the pattern of the first season by airing weekly episodes.