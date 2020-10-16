Disney Releases First Poster For The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The Star Wars Holiday Special is regarded as the lowest point of the franchise by some distance, and Mark Hamill is still apologizing for it over 40 years later. However, the disastrous variety show has since gone on to become a firm cult favorite among longtime fans, and Lucasfilm have been so embarrassed by it that it’s never been broadcast again or even released on home video, and is also unsurprisingly absent from the Disney Plus library.

However, the Holiday Special‘s reputation has softened over time, so much so that The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau admitted that he’d love to make a modern day version. The Mouse House might not have any interest in adding the original to their lineup of Star Wars content, but there is an animated remake of sorts debuting in December.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will no doubt adopt a more self-aware and meta approach to the material, and several stars of the movies are confirmed to be lending their voice talents to the project, including Billy Dee Williams, Kelly Marie Tran and Anthony Daniels, along with The Clone Wars veterans Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor and Dee Bradley Baker. Not only that, but Disney have now unveiled the first poster for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and you can check it out below.

As expected, the promo image is very much tongue in cheek, and the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive looks like it will appeal to both younger audiences that have never even heard of the original version, as well as older fans that are fully aware of the Holiday Special‘s infamous place as the undoubted low point of the extended Star Wars canon.