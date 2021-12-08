‘Chilling Adventures’ fans are loving Sabrina’s ‘Riverdale’ comeback
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. Nobody can deny that the streaming giant has provided some amazing shows over the years, but the flip side are the great ones they’ve canceled before their time. For me, the worst has been Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, their hilarious and dark adaptation of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s horror comic.
Netflix’s stated reason for the cancellation was the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was incredibly frustrating that the fourth season ended on a cliffhanger that seemed destined to go unresolved. But there was some light at the end of the tunnel, with Aguirre-Sacasa saying in an interview that he was confident Kiernan Shipka would reprise the role.
That prediction has now come true, with Sabrina appearing in the fourth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode, titled “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s),” saw Sabrina called to the town to assist with an occult ritual. It was a brief appearance, but simply seeing her again has made fans quite happy.
Shipka’s return gives a ray of hope to fans, especially as we know that Aguirre-Sacasa was deep into preparing a “Witch War” crossover with Riverdale when the hammer came down. That story will apparently be followed in comic books, though I’m not sure how this appearance will affect things.
However it happens, I’m with the fans who just want more Sabrina on our screens. There’s a big Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-shaped hole in my life and a quick Riverdale cameo doesn’t quite fill it. Let’s pray this leads to bigger things and a grand return for the magical inhabitants of Greendale.