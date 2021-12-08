‘Chilling Adventures’ fans are loving Sabrina’s ‘Riverdale’ comeback

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. Nobody can deny that the streaming giant has provided some amazing shows over the years, but the flip side are the great ones they’ve canceled before their time. For me, the worst has been Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, their hilarious and dark adaptation of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s horror comic.

Netflix’s stated reason for the cancellation was the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was incredibly frustrating that the fourth season ended on a cliffhanger that seemed destined to go unresolved. But there was some light at the end of the tunnel, with Aguirre-Sacasa saying in an interview that he was confident Kiernan Shipka would reprise the role.

That prediction has now come true, with Sabrina appearing in the fourth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode, titled “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s),” saw Sabrina called to the town to assist with an occult ritual. It was a brief appearance, but simply seeing her again has made fans quite happy.

Ok but can someone explain to me Why I’m loving this episode of Riverdale and SABRINA IS IN IT YES #Riverdale #SabrinaSpellman — •.• (@MeCuzGoMe) December 8, 2021

#Riverdale WAS THAT IT FOR SABRINAS APPEARANCE A WHOLE TWO MINUTES ON SCREEN. YAY BUT NAY AT THE SAME TIME 😱🎉🥺 — SHAZ (@SHAZAngel24) December 8, 2021

TW // fake blood

–

–

–

if you didn’t think about this idk what to tell you #Riverdale #Sabrina pic.twitter.com/sYY6G7g9m9 — lexie (taylor’s version) (@songforhosie) December 8, 2021

Sabrina finally made it to riverdale and it was so much better than i ever expected it would be!!! Eeeekkkkk #Riverdale — 🌙 BEE ✨ (@soffieeBee) December 8, 2021

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ok, we need more Sabrina Spellman! #Riverdale — 👑 R E L Z (@_RelzWorld) December 8, 2021

Once #Riverdale ends next year, why can't we get a spinoff starring Cheryl and Sabrina as grown-ass witches leading their own powerful coven, having supernatural adventures and taking no crap from men OR warlocks? I'd watch that show every week…🥺 #Rivervale #Sabrina @TheCW pic.twitter.com/zRVcqyesj8 — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) December 8, 2021

SABRINA CAME BACK FROM THE DEAD FR #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/nBAKu4A0Cb — Merry Cassmas 🎅⛄🎄 (@Cassandra2174) December 8, 2021

#Riverdale S6E4

Rating 🍍



For all the madness this show is I really LOVED this episode of #Rivervale. Cheryl's story was amazing and Sabrina is back? So much to unpack here but ugh, I enjoyed it so much. — Mrs. Rated It (@rated_it) December 8, 2021

Sabrina needs to stay on #Riverdale. Tbh this mini series is so much better than the regular one. — 𝒦𝑒𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓁𝓁 ⋆ ☽ ⋆ 🎄☃️ (@pokibelle) December 8, 2021

Now… You can bring Sabrina Spellman back from the dead. Make a new season, what are they so afraid of? They have the entire fandom begging them for a year to revive the show #Riverdale #Rivervale — daisy herondale 🎄✨ (@addiesbooks) December 8, 2021

Shipka’s return gives a ray of hope to fans, especially as we know that Aguirre-Sacasa was deep into preparing a “Witch War” crossover with Riverdale when the hammer came down. That story will apparently be followed in comic books, though I’m not sure how this appearance will affect things.

However it happens, I’m with the fans who just want more Sabrina on our screens. There’s a big Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-shaped hole in my life and a quick Riverdale cameo doesn’t quite fill it. Let’s pray this leads to bigger things and a grand return for the magical inhabitants of Greendale.