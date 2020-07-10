Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 5 Would’ve Had A Riverdale Crossover

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans reacted with dismay when Netflix announced that it will not continue after the fourth season airs later this year. The show quickly won a dedicated fanbase when it launched, with its combination of Satanism, feminist politics and snappy dialogue making it a hit with fans. Sadly, it seems that this wasn’t enough, as the adventures of Sabrina are coming to an end.

One consequence of this is that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will now not have a crossover arc with The CW’s Riverdale. Yesterday, show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to thank fans for all their support, saying:

“Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING.”

He also posted a picture, showing that the “Witch War” would have seen “the Witches of Riverdale” making an appearance, which you can see for yourself down below:

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Cancellation Means No Riverdale Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent interview, Aguirre-Sacasa explained his thinking behind the crossover, stating:

“If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think that’s a really fun element of it.”

But there’s a small silver lining. The story will now play out in the pages of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book. In fact, there, the “Witch War” story has already begun, with the first two issues of the arc being released in 2017 before being put on hiatus as the creators worked on the Netflix show. The stories of the comic books and the TV series don’t quite match up, but at least we’ll get an idea of where Aguirre-Sacasa would have taken the story.

In the meantime, let’s hope Chilling Adventures of Sabrina goes out with a bang when Part 4 airs later this year.