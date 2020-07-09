Netflix Just Cancelled One Of Its Best Shows And Fans Are Devastated

It’s been a pretty good few weeks for Netflix subscribers, with big shows like Dead to Me, Ozark and The Last Kingdom, among a few others, all scoring renewals. But it seems not every property is that lucky, as TVLine brings word tonight that just days after Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene received the axe, Netflix has now pulled the plug on sister series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The show’s final eight episodes will premiere later in 2020, though an exact date has yet to be revealed.

Speaking about the heartbreaking news in a statement made to the outlet, here’s what showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to share:

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for what to expect from this final batch of episodes, Netflix has promised a “a spooky, sexy, and supernatural series finale” and shared the following summary:

“The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Of course, fans haven’t been taking the news too well, pouring onto Twitter to express their devastation that the show is now approaching its end. And below, you can see just a sample of the reactions that are going around online:

😫😫😫😫 — Ashish Horo (@AshishHoro4) July 9, 2020

Fuck Netflix — Ladie Goga (@LadieGoga) July 9, 2020

Wtf why???? — Raven (@Ravenray20) July 9, 2020

FUCK YOU @netflix for cancelling Chilling adventures of Sabrina FUCK YOU — Frankie Sinn (@FollowFrankieee) July 9, 2020

#Netflix can kiss my ass for cancelling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Santa Clarita Diet and Daybreak. Why cancel the best shows? — Amber J Gray (@BabyBurrBurr) July 9, 2020

Chilling adventures of sabrina cancelled right after we see how most of the cast responded to the #BlackLivesMatter movement… I'm not saying Karma's a bitch but yeah… that was my show tho, it was so good it actually made me download Netflix — finddewayy (@finddewayy) July 9, 2020

Netflix has done it again! The streaming service has cancelled another popular series, the finale season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will stream later this year. pic.twitter.com/Flm2hOtPfc — OdD HoRRor (@OddHorror) July 9, 2020

.@netflix HOW CAN YOU CANCEL THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA!!!😡😡😡 IVE HAD IT WITH 2020! — 𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕠. ☽ (@TinoSwift13) July 9, 2020

WHY SHOULD RIVERDALE HAVE 5 SEASONS & CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA ONLY GET 4 — Kayla 💖 (@xxNicKidman) July 9, 2020

Part 4 will be the last part of chilling adventures of Sabrina, netflix i’m gonna sue you. WHY DO YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO CANCEL THE GOOD SHOWS? pic.twitter.com/hPOBky28xN — Estelle ; renew the order (@lostinfroy) July 9, 2020

I’m genuinely so confused by this… Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cancelled at Netflix https://t.co/1WfwtuNwJd — Archie (@DearArchie) July 9, 2020

And there are a lot more where those came from. It’s understandable, too, as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is certainly one of the better shows on Netflix that improved with each new season. It had a fairly large fanbase as well, as evidenced above, and it’s probably safe to say that not a lot of people saw this one coming. Or maybe they did, what with Katy Keene getting cancelled just the other day.

In any case, it’s sad to hear about, to be sure, but tell us, will you miss Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Or do you think it’s time for it to finish up, before it overstays its welcome? As always, you can let us know your thoughts on the matter down below.