Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Cancellation May Be Due To A Netflix Trend

Witches and warlocks everywhere got some bad news this week as Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end after its upcoming fourth season (or Part, to use the show’s preferred terminology). As a spinoff of The CW’s popular teen drama Riverdale, Sabrina has been a big success for the streaming giant, receiving critical applause and a lot of love from fans. As such, many are wondering why it’s being cancelled just two years after it debuted in 2018.

No official reason has been given as yet for why Sabrina is ending so soon, but ScreenRant has suggested that it might be less to do specifically with the show itself and more part of an ongoing Netflix trend. As you may’ve noticed, the company tends to curtail its original TV series at around two or three seasons. For example, all those Marvel shows they axed the other year and Dead Like Me, which was just announced to be concluding with its third season.

On average, a Netflix series calls it a day when it passes the 30-episode mark. After season 4, Sabrina will have notched up 36 episodes across its four Parts and the 2018 Christmas special. There’s already been much speculation that the show is a big budgetary concern for Netflix, seeing as it’s been split up into such short seasons, and until we hear any different, it seems that Chilling Adventures is just another casualty of the service’s preference to end its shows sooner rather than later, excepting major success stories like The Crown, of course.

The timing of it is particularly cruel for those following the Archie Comics TV universe, however, as this news comes just days after The CW cancelled Kathy Keene following its debut season. The benefit to having Riverdale as the centerpiece of the franchise, though, is that it’s possible characters from Sabrina and KK could cross over and be given backdoor finales on that series now.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is set to hex its way onto Netflix sometime later this year.