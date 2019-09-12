Watch: Whisperers Return In New Walking Dead Season 10 Promo

As is the norm for The Walking Dead, season 9 ended with the survivors stuck in yet another bleak situation due to a new nefarious villain on their tail. In this case, it was Alpha and her creepy walker skin-wearing cronies the Whisperers. When season 10 kicks off, then, the group will be at large, and this chilling new trailer reminds us why they present such a dangerous, inhuman threat.

The 30-second promo mostly contains footage of the Whisperers doing what they do, skulking around in their walker wear, interspersed with clips of the survivors looking scared and emotional. On top of that, Alpha and Beta (Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst) intone a creepy voiceover.

“Now is the end of the world,” the pair say. “We embrace all death. We love nothing. We fear nothing. we are the end of the world. We are free.”

Though they initially killed Jesus in the season 9 midseason finale, the Whisperers really made their mark in the penultimate installment of the run when they murdered 10 supporting characters – including Tara, Henry and Enid – and placed their reanimated heads on pikes for their loved ones to see. The season finale then saw the survivors keeping to the Whisperers’ boundaries.

Of course, they’ll plan to get on top of them again in season 10, but things won’t go smoothly. The official synopsis teases that the communities will have their own issues from within to deal with.

“The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities,” it reads “and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society.”

The Walking Dead season 10 kicks off on AMC in just a few weeks on Sunday, October 6th.