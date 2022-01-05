(This story contains spoilers from the season one finale of And Just Like That)

Disgraced actor Chris Noth has officially been removed from And Just Like That‘s season one finale.

And Just Like That, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, is a reboot of the hit show Sex and the City. Noth reprised his role as John James Preston, also known as Mr. Big, during the series premiere in December alongside his SATC co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis.

Noth’s character ultimately died at the end of the show’s first episode after suffering a heart attack following a vigorous workout on a Peloton bike. According to TVLine, Noth’s removal from And Just Like That comes weeks after the actor was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, accusations the 67-year-old later denied.

(Warning Spoilers Ahead)

In the season one finale of And Just Like That, airing on Feb. 3, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw is in Paris at the Pont Des Arts bridge preparing to scatter Big’s ashes in the Seine river. The scene would have included a fantasy piece where Big appeared to Bradshaw.

Sources told the publication on Jan. 5, the creative team behind the series expressed that because the short clip that included Noth and Parker wasn’t considered to be significant to Parker’s character finding closure, they made the ultimate decision to scrap it. An insider also shared that ideas about the finale weren’t officially locked in when Noth’s sexual assault allegations became public.

On Dec. 16, two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them on separate occasions. One incident occurred in 2004, while the other took place in 2015. Following the accusations, Noth released a statement claiming that the acts that occurred with the two women were consensual.

He said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Days after Noth’s response, a third individual accused the star of sexual assault. He ultimately denied that claim as well.

Noth’s SATC cast mates Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis sent out a joint statement on Dec.20 standing behind his accusers. It read, “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”

Since the allegations, Noth has been keeping a low profile after being dropped by his talent agency and CBS’ The Equalizer, a show where he was a series regular.