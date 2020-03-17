Chris Pratt Reportedly Returning For Jurassic World TV Show

The Coronavirus may have recently shut down production on Jurassic World: Dominion, but there’s no doubt still plenty going on behind the scenes of the third installment of the series, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall. Both of the most recent outings made well over a billion dollars at the box office and despite the lukewarm critical reactions to Fallen Kingdom, fans are hoping that Dominion marks a return to form, especially with original stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern set to play featured roles this time around.

There have also been rumors of several other previous stars of the franchise returning, which could make Dominion something like The Avengers of the Jurassic Park universe, as all of our favorite heroes team up to most likely save the world from a major dinosaur-related crisis. And while the movie has been trumpeted as the end of the storyline that began in Jurassic World, there’s no way that Universal are going to let one of their most valuable brands go to waste.

One of the most popular theories is that the franchise could be spun off onto the small screen, given that there’s no shortage of potential tales that can be mined from dinosaurs running loose and attempting to reclaim the planet that was once theirs. And now we’ve heard from our sources that if a Jurassic World series does eventually get the green light – which it most likely will – the studio’s hoping to get Chris Pratt back in a recurring role.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Jake Johnson would be returning for Dominion before it was officially confirmed, and informed us of Han’s return to the Fast and Furious franchise last year – a Jurassic World series is in the early stages of development for an as-yet-unnamed streaming service, although NBCUniversal’s Peacock seems like the most likely option. And while the studio know they can’t afford or convince Pratt to return to television as a series regular, sources say he’s expected to have a small role in at least a few episodes to tie the show into the larger universe.

It’s still early days and we don’t have too many more details to share aside from that, but regardless of what happens with the proposed show, Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t going to be the franchise’s swansong, that’s for sure. And bringing such a well-known and popular brand to their own streaming service would be a smart move on NBCUniversal’s part to drum up some publicity and subscribers.