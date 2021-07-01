Chris Pratt Shares First BTS Photos From New Amazon Series The Terminal List

Chris Pratt has spent the last few years busying himself with becoming one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but the actor is currently in the midst of shooting Amazon’s upcoming thriller series The Terminal List, which marks his first recurring small screen role since his Parks and Recreation days.

Production kicked off at the end of March, and there’s plenty of talent attached to the project. Antoine Fuqua will direct the entire run of episodes, while Pratt also produces through his Indivisible Productions banner and co-stars with Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, LaMonica Garrett and brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows Pratt’s James Reece, a Navy SEAL who survives an ambush during a classified operation that leaves his entire team dead. Upon returning home, new evidence about the attack comes to light that puts Reece and his family in danger after he discovers a conspiracy against him that threatens the lives of his loved ones. It’s a decent enough premise for what should be an exciting action-driven show, and the leading man has shared the first behind the scenes images that show him dealing with filming during a heatwave, and you can check them out below.

The Terminal List is expected to premiere on Amazon during the first quarter of 2022, and marks Pratt’s second collaboration with the streaming service after sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War, which releases tomorrow. On top of that, the 42 year-old’s jam-packed schedule includes Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Jurassic World: Dominion arriving next summer as he continues to focus on effects-driven franchise work.