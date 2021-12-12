Christmas Episodes of Bob’s Burgers

Bob’s Burgers has always embraced the holidays. However, while the show is most known for its Thanksgiving episodes, its Christmas episodes shouldn’t be overlooked. Over Bob’s Burgers’ long run, the Belcher family has been on nine different Christmas adventures. So if you’re looking for a unique Christmas marathon, here are the best Christmas-themed episodes of Bob’s Burgers.

9. The Last Gingerbread House on the Left (Season 7, Episode 7)

The Belcher’s Christmas gets interrupted when Mr. Fischoeder calls Bob and asks him to attend a secret gingerbread house-building contest he and his wealthy friends host every year. At first, Bob doesn’t want to be involved. However, the promise of free rent changes his mind.

At the same time, Linda and Teddy take the kids caroling in a posh suburb, only to find that the locals are not feeling the Christmas spirit. This upsets Linda, and she thinks about giving up. However, a strange house turns the group’s night around.

A fun mix of warm, emotional, and strange, The Last Gingerbread House on the Left features two stories that capture a different facet of the Christmas experience.

8. God Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins (Season 3, Episode 9)

The first Christmas outing for the Belcher family sees Bob inherit a storage unit. The family hopes this unit will contain something valuable. But they are very disappointed when they learn that it only holds a squatter called Chet. And to make matters worse, Chet insists that he used to be a store mannequin.

The family allows Chet to stay with them and learns that he has a talent for creating fantastic window displays. When Chet mentions Nadine, a mannequin he used to date, the kids and Linda try to find her. However, while this search occurs, Chet becomes more and more erratic.

A delightfully weird episode, God Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins shows the writing team’s talent for creating totally off-the-wall stories that are still amazingly fun.

7 The Bleakening (Season 8, Episodes 6 and 7)

A rare two-part episode, The Bleakening, is a fun twist on classic Christmas tales. Linda dreams about a Christmas party and decides to throw a real one in the restaurant, hoping to spread Christmas cheer around the neighborhood.

During the party, Teddy tells the children a story about the Bleaken, an anti-Santa creature that steals gifts from bad children and takes them to its lair. However, things get strange when Linda realizes that her Christmas decorations have been stolen. She sets out to find the culprit, and the kids attempt to prove that the decorations were stolen by the Bleaken.

A fun adventure with a unique premise. This episode shows that Linda and Louise are very similar and gives both characters some fun spotlight time.

6 Nice-Capades (Season 6, Episode 5)

When Tina, Gene, and Louise are rude to a man at the mall, he reveals that he is actually the mall’s Santa. This Santa tells the kids that he is sending a report about their bad behavior to the North Pole. This terrifies Tina, Gene, and Louise, who don’t want a Christmas without presents. The kids quickly concoct a plan to prove to Santa that they’re good and deserve gifts. And naturally, this plan involves performing an ice-capades show on the mall’s ice rink.

What makes this episode stand out is its fantastic collection of guest stars, with Kevin Kline and Zach Galifianakis providing their voices. The mall Santa is played by the legendary Henry Winkler, and he gives a stellar performance, making this fun episode all the more enjoyable.

5 Yachty or Nice (Season 11, Episode 10)

In a rare twist of fate, the Belchers have something nice happen to them. They are asked to supply food for the Glencrest Yacht Club’s holiday boat parade after being recommended for the task by Bob’s old nemesis Jimmy Pesto. However, Bob suspects there is a catch, even if Linda refuses to believe him, wanting to enjoy the happy moment. But, Bob’s paranoia slowly starts to get the better of him as the day goes on.

At the same time, Louise devises a plan to get her hands on the club’s Santa Schooner, mostly so she can steal all the gifts on it. However, this scheme soon runs into complications, and chaos ensues.

While the least traditionally Christmasy of the Christmas episodes, Yachty or Nice stands out due to its heartfelt moments and general narrative. In fact, this episode is an excellent example of how the writers of Bob’s Burgers can effortlessly switch from wacky and surreal to genuinely heartfelt.

4 Better Off Sled (Season 9, Episode 10)

When snow hits the town, Louise, Gene, and Tina plan to spend the day sledding. However, their wintery plans are ruined when a group of teenagers take over their spot and refuse to give it back. This leads to an argument that quickly escalates into an all-out winter turf war, where both sides are more than willing to play dirty to win.

Meanwhile, Linda finds herself in a race against time as she tries to get three scarfs knitted in time for Christmas. Realizing that she can’t do it, she enlists Bob’s help, which soon leads to chaos, as while Bob is good in the kitchen, he isn’t good with knitting needles.

A fun episode that captures both the childhood fun of winter (and the intergroup tensions that come with it) as well as the stress of handmade gifts, Better Off Sled will stick with you long after the episode ends.

3 Father of the Bob (Season 5, Episode 6)

While Linda’s relatives often cause problems for the family, it is rare to see Bob’s family causing the chaos. However, Father Of The Bob shows that Bob isn’t the only neurotic member of his family.

Big Bob, Bob’s father, is throwing his annual Christmas party at his restaurant, Big Bob’s Diner. Bob doesn’t want to go due to lingering tension between him and his father. However, Linda insists on attending the party, if only to make Big Bob happy. However, tempers soon start to fray as Bob and his dad’s old tensions overflow, and the pair end up arguing.

A surprisingly grounded tale of familial tension, Father of the Bob perfectly captures a Christmas dilemma that many people endure every year. It also gives Bob some needed character development. Showing us where many of his issues and hangups come from.

2 Christmas in the Car (Season 4, Episode 8)

The second Christmas-themed outing for the Belcher family sees Linda put the Christmas tree up early, causing it to die before Thanksgiving. This forces the family to get a second tree, but that tree dies on Christmas eve, forcing them to look for a third tree in the middle of the night.

However, this plan quickly goes wrong when Linda accidentally antagonizes someone driving a semi-truck made to look like a giant candy cane. This leads to the family having to outrun the angry driver. All while trying to get their new tree home in time for Christmas morning. A fun episode that mixes emotion and surrealism with some fantastic one-liners. Christmas in the Car is Bob’s Burgers hitting its prime.

1 Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas (Season 10, Episode 10)

This 2019 episode sees Linda get a temporary job at the post office, helping sort the holiday gifts. However, when she finds that a late delivery hasn’t been sent out, Linda takes it upon herself to make sure the present gets where it needs to go, despite it being against the postal depot’s rules. At the same time, Gene and Louise are scrambling to think of a last-minute present for Tina. So they decide to tag along during the delivery. At the same time, Bob and Tina are stuck at the restaurant with the in-laws, doing their best to keep everyone happy.

A fantastic focus episode for Linda that is surprisingly grounded. Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas is a charming holiday tale about helping others that delivers laughs and warm fuzzy feelings.