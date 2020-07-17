Chucky Fans Are Going Crazy For The New Trailer

The first trailer for Chucky, the TV series continuing the Child’s Play franchise, has hit the internet, and fans are predictably overjoyed at the reminder that their favorite serial killer with his soul transferred via voodoo ritual into the body of a doll will be returning to wreak more havoc.

The trailer itself is barely thirty seconds long and contains no new information or footage that will actually feature in the show, but the reaction to it was nevertheless a highly positive one, with excited Twitter comments making this clear.

/. I just watched the Chucky TV Series Trailer …. BITCH IM EXCITED OMG😭😭

IT LOOK LIKE ITS GONE BE GOOD ASF AND THEY BETTER MAKE HIM LOOK REAL AND NOT PLASTIC AND ITS NOT THE “BUDDI” VERSION ITS THE ACTUAL DOLL😭😭😭😭 USA AND STFY BITCH I CANT WAIT HURRY UUUUPPPPP😭😭 — 𝐒𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐄 | Not @WWERollins (@MessiahOfVeil) July 17, 2020

||That moment when your bestie shows you the trailer for the Chucky tv series and you become happy because its the original voice actor for him and not someone else. pic.twitter.com/mg1tBI03mK — Karebear (@karexbear12) July 17, 2020

The new #Chucky TV series is going to be a breath of fresh air compared to that pile of shit remake we got last year. I can't wait! Real Chucky is back! — Sky Scott (@SkyScott1996) July 16, 2020

So I just found out that the #Chucky tv series is a go and I am freaking tf out! Brad Dourif IS Chucky!!❤️❤️❤️ Soon, I’m gonna get Chucky’s name tatted on my chest like Tiffany did😭 that’s how much of a HUGEEE Chucky fan I am! @RealDonMancini you are the freaking GOAT🥰🥰 — D. Tamesha Designs (@dtameshadesigns) July 17, 2020

So they making Chucky a TV Series? I’m down for that! 🔥🤯 — Fabe 😈 (@YaBoyyFabee) July 16, 2020

omg chucky is gonna have a tv series . the movie series is what made me this vile human being in the first place — kleptomaniac (@lil2uglie) July 16, 2020

a chucky tv series?! with the original creator attached?! streets need that — melzi 🍳 (@melziararagi) July 16, 2020

This title treatment is giving me life today. #Chucky pic.twitter.com/vtIKwL38HF — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) July 16, 2020

The first Chucky TV Series teaser! This teaser certainly does a good job of capturing that old school Child's Play aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/8Fb29HNxjV — Dr. Wolfula 🌕 (@DoctorWolfula) July 16, 2020

Like many productions right now, development of Chucky has stagnated due to the state of the world being so screwed that breathing in close proximity to others can be fatal (side note: how long do you think it’ll take for a horror movie to appear with a protagonist named Rona who has been cursed with deadly breath?). However, the trailer’s existence is a likely indicator that work will soon be resuming, as there would be little purpose in drawing people’s attention towards a project where nothing was continuing to happen.

It’s not entirely clear what kind of tone the show will be aiming for, as the movie series has oscillated from a straight slasher to horror comedy and back again over the course of its run. The central concept of Child’s Play is so inherently preposterous that some funny moments can’t help but come through regardless of intent, but either way, given what we’ve heard so far about Don Mancini’s plans for the series, it’ll be a riot regardless.

Personally, I’m even more psyched for the Chucky TV series than I was yesterday, and I, like those excitable fans, can’t wait to see what improvised death lunacy is in store for us and hear Brad Dourif’s iconic gleeful cackle at the execution of every example of it.