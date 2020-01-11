Syfy Orders Chucky TV Show Straight To Series With Don Mancini Attached

While the franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs, Chucky looks like its about to have a bit of a resurgence. After a string of campy, comedy-centric films, the series got back on track last year with a reboot of the original Child’s Play — sure, this particular reimagining didn’t exactly wow the critics, but it managed to recoup well over four times its budget, and there have been talks of a potential sequel from both the film’s producer and director.

However, things seem to be progressing well when it comes to the small-screen adaptation of the franchise. As we’ve reported on for the past year or so, a Chucky TV series has been in the works at SyFy, and both franchise creator Don Mancini and voice actor Brad Dourif have shared their own updates about how the show is progressing.

Now, it looks like things are beginning to move into the actual production phase. As reported by Deadline, Syfy has given a straight-to-series order. The show will be produced by Universal Content Productions (NBCUniversal owns Syfy), and Don Mancini, producer David Kirschner and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca are all attached to the project.

Specific plot details are scarce at this point, but it looks like the series will follow the same basic story beats as the original Child’s Play. After showing up at a yard sale, a suburban town begins panicking when a slew of grisly murders kicks off.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Mancini said at the time. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

It’s not entirely clear if the show will premiere in 2020 (as Don Mancini originally hoped for) or if it’ll slip into next year, but it looks like we’ll get to enjoy Chucky on the small screen after all.