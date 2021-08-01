Clark Gregg Confirmed To Return As Phil Coulson In Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel Studios’ next TV series What If…? is set to have an even bigger cast than Avengers: Endgame. The incoming animated anthology show will feature the return of a ton of familiar faces – or, in this case, voices – from the past decade or so of the MCU. A bunch of them have been revealed in the trailers, but now the full cast list of returning stars has been announced – and it includes a few surprises. Not least Clark Gregg, confirming that everyone’s favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Phil Coulson, is coming back.

Gregg last appeared as Coulson in 2020’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, while his last movie role came in 2019’s Captain Marvel. As per the premise of the series, we can expect to meet a variant of Coulson from another universe in one episode. Will it be a Coulson close to the one we know and love or someone different, maybe even an evil variant? Catch a look at the full cast list below, which includes the stars we already knew about as well as some we didn’t.

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

The likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth and Hayley Atwell had been showcased in the trailers, but a few of these we weren’t expecting to hear in What If…?. For instance, now we know Kat Dennings is back as Darcy Lewis, as is Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter – three characters recently seen in WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Not to mention Seth Green, back as Howard the Duck. He’ll probably feature in the “Black Panther as Star-Lord” episode, starring Chadwick Boseman.

Of course, as good as it is to have Coulson back, it won’t be the Coulson we know, which means we’re still waiting on him to return in a Marvel Studios production set after The Avengers, so that the heroes can finally find out he’s alive. So we’ve still got to sit patiently until that happens one day. But Marvel’s What If…? will provide us with a lot else to look forward to. Catch it when it premieres on Disney Plus from Wednesday, August 11th.