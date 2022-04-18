Classic ‘Doctor Who’ stars break the silence on their shocking return

With the Easter special “Legend of the Sea Devils” airing over the weekend, Jodie Whittaker now has just one episode to go on Doctor Who. But the Thirteenth Doctor is shaping up to bow out with a bang as the thrilling teaser trailer for Whittaker’s grand finale confirms that two classic era companions will be returning for the episode, which will air sometime this fall.

The first-look promo for the untitled autumn special revealed that not only will the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Master (Sacha Dhawan) be involved in the episode, but also Doctor Who legends Janet Fielding (Tegan Jovanka) and Sophie Aldred (Ace) are making a comeback. The duo haven’t been seen in the series since the 1980s and, while they weren’t shown with Whittaker in the trailer, fans can likely look forward to the pair encountering the Thirteenth Doctor in the episode.

“This is the day you die…” 🔥



The Thirteenth Doctor faces the forces that mass against her in her final adventure. Autumn 2022. pic.twitter.com/qztTwmLCaP — Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (@bbcdoctorwho) April 17, 2022

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Fielding and Aldred have broken their silence on their shocking return to BBC News. Fielding, who traveled in the TARDIS with both Tom Baker and Peter Davison from 1981 to 1984, gushed about returning to the fold.

“In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar,” Fielding said. “It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

First look at classic companions' return in next 'Doctor Who' special 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

Aldred, who appeared opposite Sylvester McCoy from 1987 up until the classic series’ conclusion in 1989, admitted that it was tough to keep her comeback under wraps.

“It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again.”

The trailer features a clip in which Tegan and Ace, who never actually met in the original series, speak over the phone. “Ace, I haven’t heard from the Doctor for nearly four decades,” says Tegan, with Ace replying “Just ‘cos it’s only three decades for me.” An additional shot sees the two women armed with machine guns as they take on an unseen threat. The Daleks? The Cybermen? Both?

With multiple old friends and foes returning, Doctor Who fans can expect a very special special when the show continues later this year.