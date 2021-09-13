Hawkeye Synopsis Confirms Clint Barton Is No Longer An Active Avenger

This Monday, fans saw the first trailer for Hawkeye arrive online, teasing the internet’s next Marvel TV obsession once it debuts this Christmas season. Though Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton has been knocking around the MCU since his cameo in 2011’s Thor, this series marks his first time starring in his own solo vehicle. Having said that, Clint will find himself a new partner in crime-fighting in the form of Kate Bishop, as played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Clint’s had an interesting arc over the past decade. Despite being one of the founding fathers of the Avengers, he hasn’t been a full-time member, dedicating time to his wife and kids, something the other heroes didn’t have. He did return to active duty in Avengers: Endgame, though, to help undo the Snap and getting his family back in the process. The official synopsis for Hawkeye, though, confirms he’s retired once again following his loved ones’ restoration.

Alongside the trailer, Marvel has released the first official synopsis for the show, which features several intriguing phrases, including labelling Clint as a “former Avenger.” Here’s the synopsis in full:

“Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

As we saw in the trailer, Clint is hoping to spend some quality time with his family over the holidays but is initially kept in New York by sightings of a new Ronin, which turns out to be Kate Bishop, his biggest fan ever. The trailer didn’t make clear what kind of trouble the pair get caught up in next, but this synopsis confirms that it links into the return of a mystery “presence” from Barton’s past.

It looks like we’re finally going to find out about Clint’s pre-Avengers life, then, much as Black Widow just explored the same for Natasha Romanoff. Speaking of which, remember that Florence Pugh will be back as Yelena Belova in the show. The eight-part first season of Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.