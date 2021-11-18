Watch: Clint takes Kate under his wing in new ‘Hawkeye’ promo

We’re getting a better sense of the kind of wide-eyed hero worship Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop will be engaging in with her hero, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye, thanks to a new promo posted on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel Thursday.

In it, Kate gushes to Clint: “As an Avenger, you showed me that you don’t need superpowers to be a hero.”

Taking place in a post-Blip New York City, the series centers around the now-retired Clint, AKA Hawkeye, as he is poised to embark on the most seemingly banal mission he’s faced yet: getting back to his family for Christmas. However, threats emerging from the shadows of Clint’s past make the task harder than it sounds, prompting the expert archer to recruit up-and-comer Kate, a 22-year-old with formidable bow-and-arrow skills of her own. With Clint in tow with his biggest fan, the pair must unravel the mystery behind a criminal conspiracy.

This newest promo speaks to the mentor-mentee dynamic of the pair, with Clint warning Kate: “You want to be a superhero? There’s a lot you’ll lose.”

Kate naively replies: “There’s also things you gain, like trick arrows and cool costumes,” while showing her hero a cute crayon drawing on a place mat of Clint sporting a mask with an “H” for Hawkeye.

A recent featurette further explored the pair’s rich dynamic, which at times can be full of bickering and banter, but a slow-but-consistent build-up of major BFF energy.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.