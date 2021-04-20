Cobra Kai Season 4 Will Hit Netflix Later This Year

Based on the huge numbers pulled in by a number of movies and television series across several streaming services, the holiday season is the perfect time to drop high profile original content.

Indeed, HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 found itself with the largest streaming debut of any 2020 feature and was just ahead of Pixar’s Soul, which arrived on Disney Plus on the same day. Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes, meanwhile, was crowned the most-watched original family film in Netflix’s history, and Bridgerton exploded onto the scene out of nowhere and wound up as the platform’s most-watched original shows of all-time.

Of course, shortly after we got all of that, season 3 of Cobra Kai hit the world’s biggest streaming site, and soon became one Netflix’s most popular returning TV series. Thankfully, we already know that a fourth run is on the way and today, it’s been confirmed that it’ll be with us later this year. Though unfortunately, an exact premiere date wasn’t announced, with the streamer only citing Q4 as the launch window.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year,” Netflix said earlier today. “Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.”

Obviously, it’s far too early to start talking about plot details and the like, but the last season certainly left a number of dangling threads for the writers to pick up on, and given that we’ve heard that there are plans for at least 5 runs, you can rest easy knowing that things won’t be ending anytime soon.

Tell us, though, what are you hoping to see when Cobra Kai returns to our screens later this year? As always, let us know down below and watch this space for more, as hopefully it won’t be long now before Netflix gives us an exact premiere date that we can mark down in our calendars.