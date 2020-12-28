Cobra Kai Season 3 Poster Asks If You’re Team Miyagi-Do Or Team Cobra Kai

“Pain does not exist in this dojo.”

With excitement reaching fever pitch over Netflix’s next run in the uber popular Cobra Kai series, a brand new poster has been revealed, and as expected, it’s totally badass.

Yes, in anticipation of the fast-approaching third season – which was officially pushed forward a week to January 1st – fans can now feast their eyes on said artwork down below to help get them in the mood for another round of kickass Karate Kid action.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Cobra Kai Season 3 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, the new poster absolutely nails that iconic 80s look and tone that permeates the entire show while pitting Team Miyagi-Do and Team Cobra Kai devotees against one another. Indeed, Netflix clearly can’t resist stoking the flames of war between both factions, as they ask the fanbase to choose which side they’re on.

Of course, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka’s ongoing onscreen rivalry forming the heart at the centre of the story, it’s entertaining watching the popular streaming service egging fans on and encouraging some good-natured competition between both clans. Personally, I’ve got a big ol’ soft spot for Johnny Lawrence and his hilarious no-nonsense life lessons, but Daniel LaRusso holds a very special place in my heart, too.

With the entire 10-episode season dropping at the same time, fans of the show will be able to start 2021 in style by binge-watching the whole thing. Hopefully, questions will be answered, butts will be kicked and Sensei Johnny Lawrence will deliver a handful of his signature “learning opportunities” to his ramshackle crew of nerds and outsiders.

But tell us, are you Team Miyagi-Do or Team Cobra Kai? And are you impressed with the new Cobra Kai poster? Let us know in the usual place down below.