Colin Farrell starring in genre-bending TV series from ‘I Am Legend’ writer

Up until very recently, Season 2 of True Detective marked Colin Farrell’s only television credit since he hit the Hollywood big time two decades ago, with his sole previous recurring episodic experience coming way back in the 1990s when he appeared in eighteen installments of the BBC’s Irish drama Ballykissangel.

However, after giving a memorably gruff supporting performance in recent limited event series The North Water, he’s clearly been bitten by the small screen bug all over again. Of course, the actor has signed on to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot in a spinoff from The Batman, and he’s now boarded another intriguing-sounding project.

As per Deadline, Apple have beat out Netflix in a heated auction to land Sugar, the working title of a contemporary Los Angeles detective story created by Thor and I Am Legend writer Mark Protosevich. The report notes that the series is described as “genre-bending” in nature, which creates all sorts of intriguing possibilities.

X-Men veteran Simon Kingberg will produce alongside Audrey Chon via their Genre Films banner, keeping them in business with the streamer after sci-fi saga Invasion was recently picked up for a second season. Farrell and Protosevich will executive produce, and both of them are more than familiar with gritty drama and high concepts.