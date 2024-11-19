Your complete guide to Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup 2024

Get your hot chocolate and favorite holiday pajamas ready because Hallmark’s 2024 Countdown to Christmas lineup has already begun – and this year’s schedule is jam-packed and promising to be better than ever.

2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

WATCH: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2024

Hallmark decked the halls early this year by kicking off its Countdown to Christmas in late October. In true Hallmark fashion, the network’s put together everything from a Kansas City Chiefs love story, to stories about long lost love, and second chances.

Don’t be upset if you missed any of the movies that have already aired, as the network still has a ton of new rom-coms dropping in the next few weeks that will surely get you into the Christmas spirit. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Hallmark’s 2024 Countdown to Christmas.

HOW TO WATCH: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2024 Where to stream: Peacock Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Oct. 18. This holiday season, the network is airing 32 new movies. Viewers without cable can stream the full holiday lineup on Peacock.

Here is a list of all the Hallmark Christmas movies premiering every week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday up until Dec. 25.

Nov. 16 – Christmas on Call

Starring: Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, also cameos.

Hannah struggles to juggle her demanding job as an emergency room physician and a budding romance with an EMT, Wes, around the holidays.

Nov. 23 – Three Wiser Men and a Boy

Starring: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

In the sequel to the 2022 movie Three Wise Men and a Baby, three brothers are prepping for a crazy busy holiday season when the school musical director quits. Can the brothers save the day?

Nov. 24 – To Have and To Holiday

Starring: Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close

Celeste and Jason get engaged after a few short months of dating. Things are going just peachy until her father and soon-to-be officiant, Pastor Mark, insist that she and her fiance go through a pre-wedding “boot camp” filled with Christmas-themed challenges.

Nov. 28 – Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle

Starring: Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden and Max Lloyd-Jones

Three siblings, who return to their childhood home for Christmas, decide who will inherit their family’s real estate empire.

Nov. 29 – A ’90s Christmas

Starring: Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, Katherine Barrell and Alex Hook

Lucy Miller is transported back to Christmas Eve 1999, where she relives the holiday with her loved ones. Can she get a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong?

Nov. 29 – Deck the Walls

Starring: Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino

Chicago-based interior designer Rose and her brother, Sal, are in charge of a major Christmas charity even in their Ohio hometown. A budget crisis puts the project in jeopardy.

Nov. 30 – Believe in Christmas

Starring: Meghan Ory and John Reardon

Beatrice joins her best friend on an enchanting Christmasland experience. She unexpectedly meets a stranger and becomes skeptical about what is real or what is just part of the experience.

Nov. 30 – Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Starring: Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. Donna Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Jenna Bush Hager, and several Kansas City Chiefs players also make cameos in the film.

Alana, who happens to be a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, competes to win the Fan of the Year Award, but in true Hallmark fashion, things take a turn when she falls in love with the team’s director of fan engagement, who’s in charge of judging the contest.

Dec. 1 – The Finnish Line (6pm)

Starring: Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff, and Nichole Sakura

Anya wants to follow in her late father’s footsteps and participate in dog sled racing. She travels to Finland to compete in a race, and her lead dog gets injured. That’s when she partners with a journalist and former racer, Cole, and his dog. Can she build trust without letting her dad’s former rival get under her skin?

Dec. 1 – The Christmas Quest (8pm)

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha

An archaeologist and her ex-husband are sent to Iceland at Christmas to search for a treasure.

Dec. 6 – Private Princess Christmas

Starring: Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance.

Princess Violet of Wingravia is struggling with her responsibilities, so the Queen sends her to a leadership training program in Colorado. During the daunting program, she makes an unexpected connection with Captain Ryan Douglas.

Dec. 7 – Sugarplummed

Starring: Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish

Emily wants to have the perfect Christmas, and is planning every detail as if she’s in a real-life holiday movie. When the main character of her favorite movie comes to life, she finds herself in an adventure that seems too good to be true.

Dec. 8 – Leah’s Perfect Gift

Starring: Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven

Leah Meyer has always wanted to celebrate Christmas, despite her family’s Jewish heritage. That changes when she gets an invite to celebrate the holiday with her boyfriend, Graham, and she discovers that it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.

Dec. 13 – Hanukkah on the Rocks

Starring: Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers

Tory, a corporate lawyer, loses the job she’s dedicated years of her life to. She eventually finds herself after meeting a sweet doctor, Jay, and his grandfather at an old town tavern.

Dec. 14 – The Santa Class

Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres

Kate North takes over her father’s struggling Santa School just before Christmas. Just before the holiday, she and her co-worker, Dan, discover who the real Santa Claus is.

Dec. 15 – Following Yonder Star

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

A former actress finds her life in shambles amid a shocking scandal. She takes refuge at a B&B, owned by a widower and high school astronomy teacher, Tom, who recruits her to help with the annual church Christmas pageant.

Dec. 21 – Happy Hawlidays

Starring: Jessica Lowndes and the winner of Finding Mr. Christmas, a Hallmark reality show.

Webpage editor Mia finds herself celebrating the holidays alone until she stumbles upon a stray dog and crosses paths with a dog shelter owner, Max, who helps her find a new perspective on life.

