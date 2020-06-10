Netflix Added 2 Great New Horror TV Shows Today

The sun may be shining, but Netflix just can’t help keeping it spooky. One of the best things about their rise to the top of the entertainment world has been their eagerness to greenlight new horror shows. Highlights over the last few years have been Marianne, Castlevania, Dark, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and (in my opinion, by far the scariest) The Haunting of Hill House, which will be followed later this year by The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Today, however, we can add two more shows to that burgeoning library of spooktacular thrills. First up is Netflix Original Curon. This is an Italian horror series that sounds like an interesting cross between Marianne and The Haunting of Hill House. The synopsis describes it as so:

Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed: when you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface.

The first season of Curon consists of seven episodes and will go on to explore the dark history of the titular town. Apparently, the residents are all too used to a litany of mysterious disappearances, violent deaths, crazy visions and sinister things moving in the shadows. Sounds like a place I wouldn’t move back to, but I’m sure the characters have their reasons for returning.

But if you’re in the mood for something a little more shambling and undead, Netflix also have you covered. Reality Z hits the service today and is a Brazilian series in which a group of reality show contestants must deal with a zombie apocalypse taking over Rio de Janeiro. The show’s based on 2008 British series Dead Set, notable for being written by a pre-Black Mirror Charlie Brooker.

Here’s the synopsis:

A zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.

Sounds like Netflix have all their horror bases covered at the moment, though after watching the extremely underrated Marianne (c’mon Netflix, give it a second season!), I might go for Curon first.