Could ‘Fool Me Once’ get a second season?

Nothing says “Happy New Year!” like a dark conspiracy thriller about a woman whose husband gets murdered, so it’s no surprise that Netflix’s Fool Me Once has enraptured streaming audiences in the infant days of 2024, following its release on Jan. 1.

In Fool Me Once, the life of Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) has already been upturned once by the murder of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage), but it’s upturned all over again when security camera footage reveals the apparently still-alive Joe breaking into her house. Co-starring a host of familiar faces that’ll leave you shouting “Hey, look, it’s that British actor/actress from that thing!”, the eight-part series is leaving viewers reeling from its gripping, twisty-turny narrative.

And once they’ve binged their way to the end of the jaw-dropping finale, each and every Netflix user is wondering the same thing: will there be a Fool Me Once season 2?

Could a Fool Me Once season 2 happen? Netflix’s Harlan Coben-verse, explained

Well, for those newfound Fool Me Once addicts out there, I have some good news and some bad news. Bad news first, it’s highly unlikely that there will be another season of the show. However, the good news is that there’s bound to be more where this came from, thanks to Netflix’s dedication to adapting the works of author Harlan Coben.

For context, the bibliography of best-selling thriller novelist Coben has spawned numerous screen adaptations across the board, including 2006 French film Tell No Once and 2023’s Amazon Prime series Shelter, but it’s Netflix where his stuff is most at home. Fool Me Once is one of a kind with prior eight-part TV dramatizations of his books — namely, 2020’s The Stranger (starring Hannah John-Kamen and Richard Armitage) and 2021’s Stay Close (starring Cush Jumbo and Richard Armitage).

As each of these shows fully adapt one of Coben’s standalone novels, it’s most likely that Fool Me Once‘s story is done. That said, with this series continuing the widespread popularity of its Coben-verse, the odds are good that Netflix will soon commission another eight-part thriller based on the same author’s work. And it’ll probably star Richard Armitage.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other equally ingenious thrillers already available to stream on Netflix to cure your Fool Me Once withdrawal symptoms.