Could the ‘She-Hulk’ finale include the one cameo that would be bigger than Daredevil?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on what we’ve been waiting all season for in its penultimate episode today, as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil at last leapt his way onto the scene. Thanks to the insane chemistry — both romantic and comedic — between Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, episode 8 was easily the best of the run, so it’s going to be tough for the finale to beat it. In fact, possibly the only way it can is if it manages to pull off the one cameo that would outdo the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

One ambitious Redditor has pitched the theory that She-Hulk isn’t done with the internet-breaking cameos just yet and the season finale will actually feature its biggest one of the lot. The theorist suggests that all those in-jokes and references to a certain adamantium anti-hero that have littered the show so far have been deliberately placed to tease the surprise incoming arrival of none other than Mr. James Howlett himself, the Wolverine.

As the Redditor points out in their post, Logan has been alluded to numerous times in She-Hulk, enough to back-handedly confirm that he’s already out there somewhere in the MCU. So, theoretically, it is possible for Logan to come in contact with Jen Walters in, as they pitch, a post-credits scene. In many ways, this would be the perfect next move after Ms. Marvel‘s own finale confirmed Kamala Khan was a mutant.

Obviously, these Wolvie allusions could easily just be the outcome of the She-Hulk team being big fans of the character, but with the X-Men on the horizon, anything is possible in the MCU these days. Hey, maybe there’s a reason Ryan Reynolds randomly spilled that Hugh Jackman’s returning in Deadpool 3 last week, after all. I’m just saying…

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law concludes next Thursday on Disney Plus.