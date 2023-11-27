The dark sci-fi comedy has gained plenty of fans over the years it's been on, but will there be a new season?

There’s a whole load of excellent sci-fi shows on the air at the moment, but few are as beloved as Prime Video’s Upload.

The comedic drama follows Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a programmer who died prematurely and was uploaded into a virtual afterlife of his choosing. However, he accidentally ends up at the fancy, ultra-expensive Lakeview, where he finds himself still under the control of his incredibly possessive, still very alive girlfriend, Ingrid.

Fans have grown to love Nathan and his attempts to integrate into a digital afterlife, as well as been intrigued by the things he’s discovered about the companies who control peoples’ post-death consciousness. He’s joined by Nora (Andy Allo), his living customer service representative, who struggles with the ethics of her job, as well as her increasingly strong feelings for Nathan.

The show’s mixture of comedy, character work, and intrigue has led to a loyal fanbase. However, critical acclaim and fan love isn’t always enough to keep a show on the air (Arrested Development, anyone?), so there is a chance that the most recent third season of Upload might be its last.

If you want to know if Upload could return for season 4, then read ahead!

Could Upload return for season 4?

Photo by Liane Henstcher/Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

As is so often the case with show renewals, nobody is sure. Prime Video isn’t quite as ruthless as Netflix when it comes to axing beloved content, but if it feels it’s not getting value from the production anymore, it won’t be sentimental about cutting Upload from its catalogue.

The third season only dropped its final episode on 11 Nov., and previously there’s been around two months between the last episode of a season and Prime Video announcing a renewal, so on that front it’s looking good. Plus, in October 2023 Daniels told Collider he was hopeful for a fourth season. However, others involved in the show were less commital. Director Sarah Boyd told The Direct that she didn’t have “any idea” whether it would be renewed.

While season 3 didn’t quite hit 100 percent on RT like the second season, it did manage an admirable score of 88 percent. This popularity means it’s more likely to be renewed. Season 3 also ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, so writers won’t exactly be lacking directions to take a new season in.

All in all, we can’t be certain if Upload will return for a season 4, but all the signs are pointing to a high likelihood Nathan will return to our screens in 2024.