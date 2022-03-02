Courtney Cox says her new show got her excited about acting again

With a successful career spanning over three decades, Courteney Cox is no stranger to the limelight, and she still has no intention of slowing things down. While flying high on the never-ending hype around Friends and the resurgence in her popularity as Gale Weathers of the Scream franchise, the actress is now all set to grace the small screen with another much-anticipated project- Starz’s new horror-comedy, Shining Vale.

Recently, the Cougar Town star sat down for a chat with Variety and admitted that she found her new role in the upcoming series to be both unique and challenging.

Such a dramatic role that also was comedic was a balance that I hadn’t played in quite this way. It’s a part that I’m just not used to being able to challenge, and it got me really excited about acting again.

The upcoming series also features Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light, and Sherilyn Fenn. It follows a dysfunctional family who moves from Brooklyn to a small, strange town and into a house that has witnessed terrible things in the past. Cox takes on the lead role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps, a writer of risqué and feminine empowerment novels, who cheats on her husband and wants a fresh slate, hence the move.

Shining Vale is created by former Friends writer, Jeff Astrof, and Sharon Horgan and the first two episodes will premiere on Starz on March 6. The pilot episode is directed by Dearbhla Walsh.

Cox recently reprised her role as Gale Weathers in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise and will be producing as well as starring in the upcoming drama, Last Chance U, based on the first two seasons of the Netflix documentary of the same name.