Actress Courtney Cox recently came back to television with Shining Vale and will be sticking around in the spooky and silly world for more as it has just been revealed today that STARZ has ordered more episodes of it.

News about the decision was revealed via a press release STARZ sent today. The network’s renewal comes about one month after the first season ended, and the second season will also run for eight episodes. STARZ representative Kathryn Busby says the piece is a well-rounded look at parts of life one experiences.

“Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood. We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

The piece stars Cox as Pat Phelps, a novelist who moves with her family to a mansion in Connecticut as a way to move beyond an affair. When they settle, the kids are upset while Pat and husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) see the space as a chance to start over, but doors begin to slam on their own, a piano starts to play by itself, and a mysterious woman appears to hover outside their windows.

The work comes from former Friends writer Jeff Astrof. Cox’s connection to him helped her land the show. As of this story being filed, a premiere date has not been set, and the show’s first season is available on the STARZ streaming app in the U.S. and Canada and the STARZPLAY app in international markets like Europe.