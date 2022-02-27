Creator Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ Season 2 poster

Last year, Don Mancini, the mastermind behind the cult-classic Child’s Play franchise, revived the Hackensack saga with Syfy’s Chucky TV series. As Chucky fans eagerly anticipate another eight-part adventure, Don Mancini teased audiences by unveiling a promotional poster for the next chapter.

Premiering on October 12, 2021, Chucky has released eight episodes thus far, following on from the events that occur within the seventh feature-film instalment Cult of Chucky. After just one month on air, Chucky concluded its debut with “An Affair to Dismember” on Nov. 30 and was renewed for a second season almost immediately after.

Andy Barclay, now all grown-up, takes a backseat for some newcomers as Jake Wheeler, a social outcast and troubled teen, encounters Chucky by chance. When chaos ensues, Jake, along with his newfound friends, Devon and Lexy, must face-off against Chucky and his long-time accomplices. Familiar faces return in Brad Dourif’s Chucky, Alex Vincent’s Andy Barclay, Christine Elise McCarthy’s Kyle, Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine and Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce.

Mancini certainly kept any early development details under wraps and made a point to not reveal too much too soon. The poster, which can be viewed below, features a close-up of Chucky bathed in neon red light.

Syfy and USA Network, the channel networks that aired the series, have already confirmed Chucky‘s return. The date has not been clarified yet, but judging by production schedules and factoring in time to film, process and edit, we can expect to see Chucky on our screens again in Fall 2022.