‘Criminal Minds’ is reportedly set to return at Paramount Plus

Fans of Criminal Minds can rejoice as the show is now looking closer than ever to making its return, this time at Paramount Plus.

After what seemed to be a rocky start, Variety has confirmed with sources that Paramount has ordered a 10-episode run of the popular crime series. However, no official announcement has been made and according to the report, the streamer declined to comment.

News of Criminal Minds being back in development first surfaced early in 2021, but later a star of the series shared that the project was “dead” and seemingly wouldn’t be going forward. Fortunately, it would seem that this has changed.

Criminal Minds finished up its goliath TV run in 2020 after dominating the rankings at CBS during its tenure on screen. The show ran for 15 seasons and a total of 324 episodes.

First launching in 2005, Criminal Minds tells the story of FBI profilers who use behavioral analysis to find those responsible and solve crimes.

Of course, it would seem likely that the show’s reboot will continue to follow this premise, but right now specifics about the project are still being kept under wraps. Variety does claim that the show will be changing its format from being episodes to a more serialized approach.

Sources also say that showrunner Erica Messer will return alongside Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Brewster.

As for when fans should expect to see the reboot, a timeline isn’t yet clear, but will likely be clearer once an official announcement is made.